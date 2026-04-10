Raphael Lavoie headshot

Raphael Lavoie News: Hat trick, helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lavoie scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 8-6 win over San Jose on Friday.

Lavoie crossed the 50-point mark and set a new career high with 53 points in just 41 outings this season. He's been on a massive heater lately, racking up 15 goals and 12 assists during a 14-game point streak. Lavoie has 17 games of NHL experience under his belt, and he could be an option if the Golden Knights need forward depth heading into the postseason, though he'll likely play through Henderson's playoff run first.

Raphael Lavoie
Vegas Golden Knights
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