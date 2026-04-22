Raphael Lavoie News: Pots pair for Henderson

Lavoie scored twice in AHL Henderson's 5-4 overtime win over San Jose in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Lavoie was a 30-goal scorer in the regular season (56 points in 45 contests), and his talent carried over to the first playoff contest. The Quebec native is looking to get past the opening round for the first time in his AHL career. Lavoie's strong scoring marks could make him a call-up option if Vegas sustains multiple injuries to forwards during its postseason run.