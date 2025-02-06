Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raphael Lavoie headshot

Raphael Lavoie News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 3:51pm

Lavoie, who missed Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders because of an illness, was sent to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per SinBin.vegas.

Lavoie's reassignment implies that he's now healthy enough to play. He has no points, four shots and seven hits in three appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. The 24-year-old also has nine goals and 16 points in 29 outings with Henderson this season.

Raphael Lavoie
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now