Raphael Lavoie headshot

Raphael Lavoie News: Scores twice for Henderson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Lavoie scored two goals in AHL Henderson's 6-2 win over Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Lavoie has five goals and three assists over eight games in February. He missed nearly three months in the middle of the campaign, but it hasn't slowed down his offense. For the season, he's earned 22 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 22 outings.

Raphael Lavoie
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Lavoie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Lavoie See More
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
NHL
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
October 4, 2021
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Author Image
Jon Litterine
January 30, 2021
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019
Prospects Analysis: Pacific Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Pacific Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 26, 2019