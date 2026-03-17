Raphael Lavoie headshot

Raphael Lavoie News: Three-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Lavoie scored twice and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 6-5 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Lavoie has six goals and four assists over his last four games, all of which have been multi-point efforts. The forward is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 31 appearances. Lavoie continues to be effective in the AHL while waiting for his next NHL opportunity.

Raphael Lavoie
Vegas Golden Knights
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