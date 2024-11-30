Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Andersson News: Bags apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Andersson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Andersson has three points over his last six outings. The defenseman helped out on a Blake Coleman tally in this contest. Andersson has mostly played at his usual level in 2024-25 with 14 points, 42 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances. He's a lock for top-four minutes and power-play time as one of the Flames' top blueliners.

