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Rasmus Andersson News: Earns two points in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Andersson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Andersson earned his second multi-point effort as a Golden Knight with this performance. The defenseman has maintained a decent share of playing time, but he's been listed on the third pairing in recent weeks. He's up to 40 points on the season (14 goals, 26 helpers), a mark he missed in each of the previous two campaigns. He's added 158 shots on net, 136 blocked shots, 33 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 73 appearances.

Rasmus Andersson
Vegas Golden Knights
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