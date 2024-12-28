Rasmus Andersson News: Ends slump with power-play assist

Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Andersson's helper ended his eight-game point drought. In that span, he went minus-10 with 20 shots on net and 14 blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman didn't lose his place in the top four or on the second power-play unit despite the slump, and he should get back to being productive moving forward. Overall, he has 16 points, 69 shots, 94 blocks, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 35 outings this season.