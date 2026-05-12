Rasmus Andersson News: Gathers helper in Game 5 win
Andersson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.
This was just the second assist over 11 playoff games for Andersson. The defenseman has filled a regular top-four role with power-play time, but the offense hasn't come for him. He's added 20 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating this postseason. Prior to this postseason, he had earned 14 points across 27 playoff games in three runs with the Flames.
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