Rasmus Andersson headshot

Rasmus Andersson News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Andersson scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Andersson has found his groove with the Golden Knights, earning five goals and four assists over his last 10 games. The defenseman is up to 17 goals, 46 points, 176 shots on net, 148 blocked shots and 71 PIM across 80 appearances between Vegas and Calgary. Andersson would need a huge performance in the regular-season finale to get to the 50-point mark, but this season will still land in the upper range of his usual production.

Rasmus Andersson
Vegas Golden Knights
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