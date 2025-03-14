Rasmus Andersson News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Andersson logged a power-play assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson took a shot attempt that caromed off Jonathan Huberdeau and into the net for the Flames' second goal. This was Andersson's second helper in as many games as he tries to get back on track following a span of nine scoreless outings. The 28-year-old blueliner has 23 points (eight on the power play), 125 shots on net, 159 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 65 appearances in what's been a challenging season on many levels.