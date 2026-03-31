Rasmus Andersson headshot

Rasmus Andersson News: Lights lamp Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Andersson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Andersson tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. The 29-year-old defenseman is warming up at the right time for fantasy managers that rode out his post-Olympics slump. He has three goals and an assist over his last four games, with a tally on the power play and a shorthanded goal in that span. For the season, the veteran blueliner is at 15 goals, 41 points, 161 shots on net, 136 blocked shots, 69 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 74 outings between Vegas and Calgary.

Rasmus Andersson
Vegas Golden Knights
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