Rasmus Andersson News: Nets goal in win

Andersson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Andersson snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. He had been limited to two assists over his previous 10 outings. The 29-year-old hasn't had as much room for his offense to shine in Vegas, but he's playing a key top-four role for a contender. He's at a career-high 12 goals this season, and he's added 25 assists, 145 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 66 contests between Vegas and Calgary.