Rasmus Andersson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Andersson scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Utah.

Andersson has three goals and five assists over his last 11 outings. It's a decent stretch of offense for the defenseman, who has struggled to be consistent for much of the campaign. The 28-year-old is up to 11 goals, matching his career high, and 29 points through 74 appearances. He's also put up 148 shots on net, 180 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a minus-32 rating in a top-four role this season.