Rasmus Andersson headshot

Rasmus Andersson News: Offers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Andersson notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Andersson picked up a helper for the second game in a row and the third time in five games. This was just the third time all season the defenseman did not block a shot. The 28-year-old is at 18 points, 74 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 39 appearances in a top-four role.

Rasmus Andersson
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
