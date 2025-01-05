Rasmus Andersson News: Offers assist in loss

Andersson notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Andersson picked up a helper for the second game in a row and the third time in five games. This was just the third time all season the defenseman did not block a shot. The 28-year-old is at 18 points, 74 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 39 appearances in a top-four role.