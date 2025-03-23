Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Andersson News: Racks up trio of apples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Andersson logged three even-strength assists, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

This was Andersson's second three-point effort of the season and first since Oct. 13. The right-shot blueliner logged the secondary helper on Matthew Coronato's 20th goal of the season in the middle frame and set up Jonathan Huberdeau's game-tying marker late in the third period. Andersson capped it all off by registering the primary assist on Nazem Kadri's game-winner. After being held off the scoresheet in nine straight games from Feb. 8 - March 8, the 28-year-old Andersson has a goal and five helpers across his last six outings. The Flames will need him to continue to produce in order to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race.

Rasmus Andersson
Calgary Flames
