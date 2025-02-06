Rasmus Andersson News: Tallies in Thursday's loss

Andersson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Andersson's goal came late in the third period -- too late to make a difference in the result. He has three points over his last eight outings, but offense has been hard to come by on one of the lower-scoring teams in the league. For the season, the 28-year-old defenseman is at eight goals, 21 points, 108 shots on net, 127 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 54 appearances.