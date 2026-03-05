Rasmus Andersson headshot

Rasmus Andersson News: Two helpers in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Andersson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

With the Golden Knights down 3-1 with less than nine minutes left in the third period, Andersson helped set up an Ivan Barbashev tally that sparked a rally, before also having a hand in Tomas Hertl's OT winner. Andersson snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and it was the first time in 13 contests for Vegas that he's recorded multiple points. Since the trade that brought him over from Calgary, the 29-year-old blueliner has one goal and six points, although he's earned his keep with 28 blocked shots.

Rasmus Andersson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
