Rasmus Andersson News: Two helpers in OT win
Andersson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
With the Golden Knights down 3-1 with less than nine minutes left in the third period, Andersson helped set up an Ivan Barbashev tally that sparked a rally, before also having a hand in Tomas Hertl's OT winner. Andersson snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and it was the first time in 13 contests for Vegas that he's recorded multiple points. Since the trade that brought him over from Calgary, the 29-year-old blueliner has one goal and six points, although he's earned his keep with 28 blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Andersson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions26 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 429 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Andersson See More