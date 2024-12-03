Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Dahlin left Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche due to back spasms, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin's injury is related to an issue he dealt with during training camp. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go for Thursday's game against the Jets. If not, Dennis Gilbert could check into the lineup, while Owen Power and Bowen Byram would likely take on extra minutes.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now