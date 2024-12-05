Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Dahlin

Rasmus Dahlin Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Dahlin (back) will not be an option against the Jets on Thursday but isn't expected out long-term after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "It should be short-term, but you never know."

Dahlin will be replaced in the lineup by Dennis Gilbert but it's Jacob Bryson who should see the biggest uptick in ice time. On the top power-play unit, Alex Tuch will join up with the No. 1 group in Dahlin's stead. For his part, the 24-year-old Dahlin was stuck in a four-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and will no have to wait a little before getting a chance to end his slump.

