Rasmus Dahlin Injury: Seems fine after blocked shot

Dahlin (undisclosed) didn't finish Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, but head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters the defenseman seemed fine prior to being checked out by the medical staff, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin should be fine for Game 2 on Friday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status given the lack of certainty. The 26-year-old blueliner may not be at 100 percent, but he'd probably play through a minor issue at this time of year. He didn't get on the scoresheet in Wednesday's contest.