Rasmus Dahlin Injury: Targeting Saturday return

Dahlin (back) is progressing in his recovery and is hoping to play against the Capitals or Maple Leafs on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Based on his timeline, Dahlin will be sidelined for at least the Sabres' next two contests as he works his way back from his back injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old blueliner was stuck in a four-game pointless streak during which he generated 10 shots, four hits and four blocks while averaging 24:25 of ice time. Once cleared to return, Dahlin will link back up with the No. 1 power-play unit and should eventually break out of his slump. With Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) likely to be activated ahead of Monday's clash with Detroit, Dahlin may have to be designated for injured reserve in order to clear up a roster spot.