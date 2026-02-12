Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Big game for Team Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Dahlin notched three assists in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin action Wednesday.

The Sabres defenseman picked up a helper in each period, including on William Nylander's game-winner in the second period that broke a 2-2 tie. Dahlin has plenty of competition for power-play time on a stacked Swedish blue line -- Erik Karlsson picked up an assist on the team's lone goal with the man advantage Wednesday -- but he should still be productive for one of the tournament favorites.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
