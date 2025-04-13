Rasmus Dahlin News: Big night on power play

Dahlin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The blueliner opened the scoring with 19 seconds left in the first period before setting up JJ Peterka for the game-tying tally midway through the third. Dahlin is wrapping up another playoff-less season for the Sabres in style, delivering five multi-point performances in his last eight appearances while racking up four goals and 11 points over that stretch. Saturday's effort also gave Dahlin 20 points on the season with the man advantage (five goals, 15 helpers), the fourth straight campaign in which he's hit that plateau.