Rasmus Dahlin News: Buries power-play tally

Dahlin scored a power-play goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Dahlin has earned three points in as many games during this road trip out west for the Sabres. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 15 goals, 63 points, 167 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 60 hits, 64 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 66 appearances. He's also earned 21 power-play points, matching his total from last year as he continues to be productive in the No. 1 role on the blue line for the Sabres.