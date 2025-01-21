Rasmus Dahlin News: Dishes pair of helpers

Dahlin notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Dahlin is warming up again with three helpers over two contests to begin the Sabres' current road trip. The 24-year-old defenseman had a had in both goals during the third period as the Sabres came back from a 2-1 deficit. Dahlin is now at six goals, 28 assists, 107 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-3 rating over 39 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.