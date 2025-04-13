Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Dishes two assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Dahlin logged two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Dahlin set up a power-play goal by Alex Tuch and an even-strength tally from Sam Lafferty, with both goals coming in the third period. This was Dahlin's fifth multi-point effort over the last seven games, a span in which he has four goals and seven helpers. The defenseman is up to 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists), 196 shots on net, 97 hits, 97 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 71 appearances. That point total ranks fourth among all blueliners, so it's possible Dahlin gets a little Norris Trophy consideration, though he's far from a lock to be a finalist.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
