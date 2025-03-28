Rasmus Dahlin News: Dishes two assists in win

Dahlin produced two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Dahlin has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. He's gotten a lot of his offense in chunks this season, and he's been on more often than not when it comes to scoring. Overall, the 24-year-old has 13 goals, 44 assists, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 86 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-3 rating. With three more points, he'll reach 60 for the second time in three years after narrowly missing that mark in 2023-24.