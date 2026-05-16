Rasmus Dahlin News: Erupts for five points
Dahlin scored a goal on three shots, distributed four assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.
Dahlin's tally opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game. Three of his four helpers came on the power play as the Sabres' offense erupted in the final two periods. Dahlin has three multi-point efforts over 12 playoff contests. This was the third instance of a Buffalo skater recording a five-point game in the playoffs -- John Tucker did it April 10, 1988 versus the Bruins and Derek Roy matched that record May 5, 2006 against the Senators. Dahlin has three goals, 10 helpers, 41 shots on net, 20 PIM, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this postseason.
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