Rasmus Dahlin News: Fills box score Sunday
Dahlin scored a goal, dished two power-play assists, went plus-2 and added five PIM in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.
Dahlin had a Gordie Howe hat trick and then some in this contest. He started with the fight, dropping the mitts with Darren Raddysh in the first period before adding his trio of points over the final 40 minutes. Dahlin is up to 13 goals, 57 points (20 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 62 PIM, 56 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 60 appearances. He's displayed more physicality in the past, but the 25-year-old remains a high-quality source of all-around production in fantasy.
