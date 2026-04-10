Rasmus Dahlin News: Fills empty cage

Dahlin scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dahlin has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 19 goals and 72 points this season, one shy of matching his career high in both categories. He's added 194 shots on net, 67 hits, 79 blocked shots, 74 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 76 appearances. While the drop in physicality isn't great, Dahlin remains a quality source of all-around production and is in his prime years.