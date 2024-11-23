Rasmus Dahlin News: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Dahlin scored an empty-net goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, blocked three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Dahlin contributed in virtually every fantasy category a defenseman can, aside from special-teams production. This was a bounce-back effort after his seven-game point streak ended Friday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks. Dahlin has been among the best blueliners in the NHL for fantasy purposes, racking up six goals, 13 assists, eight power-play points, 64 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances.