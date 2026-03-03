Rasmus Dahlin News: Five points in last two games

Dahlin delivered two assists Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The defender has five points, including four assists, in his last two games. Dahlin sits in seventh in scoring overall from the blue line with 53 points, just one point behind Darren Raddysh. Dahlin is on pace to potentially equal his career mark of 73 points, which he set in 2022-23. And he's also on pace to top 200 shots for the fourth straight season.