Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Grabs two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Dahlin tallied a goal, distributed an assist and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Dahlin recorded his third consecutive multi-point outing in Saturday's clash, as he played a hand in both of Buffalo's tallies in the first period. Overall, he is up to 18 goals, 51 assists, 188 shots on net, 65 hits and 77 blocked shots this season. The 25-year-old blueliner has a solid chance to match or surpass his career high of 73 points across 78 games during the 2022-23 season. He's put together one of the best all-around seasons among defensemen and could end up being a candidate for this year's Norris Trophy. He is an elite option on the fantasy blue line for the remainder of the regular season and beyond.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
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