Rasmus Dahlin News: Helps out on power play

Dahlin logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Dahlin had been held off the scoresheet for two games following the end of a five-game assist streak. The 24-year-old defenseman has 13 helpers over his last 12 outings, including six on the power play. For the season, Dahlin's up to 32 points (14 on the power play), 106 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 44 hits, 26 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances as Buffalo's top blueliner.