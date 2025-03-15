Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Late heroics set up win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Dahlin scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights. He fired five shots.

Dahlin played hero with a slapper from the blue line through traffic that beat Adin Hill and tied the game with 14 seconds left in the third period. It was the second-latest tying goal by a defender this season. Vegas' Noah Hanifin tied things up with seven seconds left against Pittsburgh on March 11. Dahlin remains in a tie with Josh Morrissey with 52 points, which is fifth overall for NHL defenders. He also has 153 shots, 83 blocks and 74 hits on the season.

