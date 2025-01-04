Rasmus Dahlin News: Nabs power-play helper

Dahlin notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dahlin has nine assists over his last six games, including a trio of power-play helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman had a shot that led to a Jason Zucker goal on the rebound for the Sabres' lone tally in Saturday's contest. Dahlin is up to 28 points (11 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 37 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances in a top-pairing role.