Rasmus Dahlin News: Nets equalizer Monday

Dahlin scored a goal on six shots, added six PIM, levied four hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Dahlin has racked up four goals and 10 assists over his last 10 games. He's not one-dimensional either -- he has added 21 shots, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman has double-digit goals in each of the last four campaigns, sitting at 10 goals, 38 helpers, 133 shots, 75 blocks, 69 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 51 outings in 2024-25.