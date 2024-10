Dahlin scored a goal on six shots and added four PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

The goal was Dahlin's first in 10 appearances this season. He's been showing more on offense with four points over his last two contests. Overall, he has six points, 23 shots on net, 11 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating while filling a top-pairing role as the Sabres' top defenseman.