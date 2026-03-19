Rasmus Dahlin News: One of each in win

Dahlin scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Dahlin had a pair of points in the second period as part of a three-goal burst in a span of 1:43. The 25-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, though he logged 12 points over a six-game stretch before that. Dahlin now has 14 goals, 62 points, 166 shots on net, 59 hits, 74 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances. Dahlin still has time to get to the 70-point mark for the second time in his career.