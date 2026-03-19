Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Dahlin scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Dahlin had a pair of points in the second period as part of a three-goal burst in a span of 1:43. The 25-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, though he logged 12 points over a six-game stretch before that. Dahlin now has 14 goals, 62 points, 166 shots on net, 59 hits, 74 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances. Dahlin still has time to get to the 70-point mark for the second time in his career.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
Author Image
Greg Vara
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago