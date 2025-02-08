Rasmus Dahlin News: One of each Saturday

Dahlin scored a goal, added an assist, went plus-2 and levied three hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Dahlin scored to tie the game at 2-2 late in the first period and also helped out on an Alex Tuch tally in the second. With four multi-point efforts and a total of 11 points over his last nine outings, Dahlin is in a bit of a groove. His goal was his first since Nov. 23, snapping a 24-game goal drought in which he racked up 21 helpers. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 35 assists, 118 shots on net, 57 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances.