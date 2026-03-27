Rasmus Dahlin News: Pots goal in loss

Dahlin scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dahlin has three goals and three assists, as well as a plus-3 rating, over his last five games. The defenseman got the Sabres back within two goals late in the third period, but a comeback effort didn't materialize. Dahlin is up to 16 goals, 66 points, 176 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 70 PIM, 63 hits and a plus-12 rating over 69 appearances in his usual top-pairing role this season.