Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Dahlin scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dahlin has three goals and three assists, as well as a plus-3 rating, over his last five games. The defenseman got the Sabres back within two goals late in the third period, but a comeback effort didn't materialize. Dahlin is up to 16 goals, 66 points, 176 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 70 PIM, 63 hits and a plus-12 rating over 69 appearances in his usual top-pairing role this season.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
Can Sabres Make Deep Run If They End Playoff Drought?
NHL
Can Sabres Make Deep Run If They End Playoff Drought?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 21st
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 21st
Author Image
Greg Vara
6 days ago