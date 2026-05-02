Rasmus Dahlin News: Produces two helpers in win

Dahlin logged two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Dahlin set up Alex Tuch on the opening tally and Josh Norris on the empty-netter to put the Sabres through to the second round. Over six games in the first round, Dahlin earned a goal, three assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 26-year-old defenseman will continue to lead the Sabres' blue line and should offer well-rounded production for fantasy purposes.