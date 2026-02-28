Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Rips off three-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Dahlin had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The points were his first since returning from the Olympics (three games). Dahlin opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the middle of the ice that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy. He sits seventh in NHL scoring from the blue line with 51 points (12 goals, 39 assists) in 56 games. He has 23 points, including eight goals, in his last 19 games. Dahlin will be a strong fatnasy performer down the stretch as you make a push for the postseason.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
13 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
22 days ago