Rasmus Dahlin News: Rips off three-point game
Dahlin had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
The points were his first since returning from the Olympics (three games). Dahlin opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the middle of the ice that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy. He sits seventh in NHL scoring from the blue line with 51 points (12 goals, 39 assists) in 56 games. He has 23 points, including eight goals, in his last 19 games. Dahlin will be a strong fatnasy performer down the stretch as you make a push for the postseason.
