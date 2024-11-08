Rasmus Dahlin News: Scores in win over NYR
Dahlin scored a goal, took three shots and blocked five opposing shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Dahlin endured a rough start to the campaign, but the defenseman has been trending in the right direction over the last few weeks. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last six outings, tallying two goals and six helpers, including three in the power play, in that span.
