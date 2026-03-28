Rasmus Dahlin News: Scores power-play goal Saturday
Dahlin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.
Dahlin has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the second time in his last six appearances, and the 25-year-old defenseman continues to play at a high level despite being a blueliner. He's up to four goals, three assists, 10 PIM, 15 shots, five hits and two blocked shots over his last six games, establishing himself as a strong fantasy contributor out of the Sabres' blueline. He's also up to 17 goals on the season, good for seventh among defensemen around the league.
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