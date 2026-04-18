Rasmus Dahlin News: Set for Game 1

Dahlin (rest) participated in Saturday's practice ahead of his playoff debut against Boston on Sunday in Game 1, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dahlin concluded the 2025-26 regular season with 19 goals, 74 points, 194 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and 67 hits across 77 games. He will likely log heavy minutes during the playoffs and possesses the scoring talent to be a difference-maker on the scoresheet.