Rasmus Dahlin News: Set to play

Dahlin (illness) is expected to play versus the Capitals on Sunday.

Dahlin will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit after missing Saturday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia. He has accounted for 13 goals, 57 points, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and 86 hits through 63 appearances this season. With Dahlin available to play, Jacob Bryson and Jack Rathbone will be healthy scratches versus Washington.