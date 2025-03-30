Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Set to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Dahlin (illness) is expected to play versus the Capitals on Sunday.

Dahlin will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit after missing Saturday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia. He has accounted for 13 goals, 57 points, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and 86 hits through 63 appearances this season. With Dahlin available to play, Jacob Bryson and Jack Rathbone will be healthy scratches versus Washington.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now