Rasmus Dahlin News: Sets new career high in points
Dahlin recorded two assists and served two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Dahlin stayed hot in Monday's win with the primary helper on Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson's goals in the third period. Dahlin has pulled his weight and more to help the Sabres secure the Atlantic Division title, as he's currently on a five-game point streak and has 14 points over his last 13 games. Overall, the 26-year-old blueliner surpassed his previous career high in points and now has 55 assists, 74 points, 194 shots on net, 67 hits and 79 blocked shots across 77 games this season. He's slated to play a big role for the Sabres in the Robertson Cup Playoffs and should be one of the first defensemen off the board in fantasy drafts ahead of next season.
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