Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Sets up game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Dahlin registered a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Dahlin is now on a seven-game point streak (four goals, six assists). The defenseman set up Jason Zucker's goal early in the third period, which ended up being the only tally in the contest. Dahlin has a power-play point in six of the seven games during his streak. For the season, he's at five goals, 12 helpers, eight power-play points, 55 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old remains an excellent source of all-around production in fantasy while playing in a massive role for the Sabres.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now