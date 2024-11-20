Rasmus Dahlin News: Sets up game-winning goal

Dahlin registered a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Dahlin is now on a seven-game point streak (four goals, six assists). The defenseman set up Jason Zucker's goal early in the third period, which ended up being the only tally in the contest. Dahlin has a power-play point in six of the seven games during his streak. For the season, he's at five goals, 12 helpers, eight power-play points, 55 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old remains an excellent source of all-around production in fantasy while playing in a massive role for the Sabres.